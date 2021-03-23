West Kelowna woman in need of donations for battle against ovarian cancer

Eileen Neufeld, pictured in the hospital with her daughter Amanda Mota, is in need of funds for extensive chemotherapy and surgery costs after a diagnosis with ovarian cancer. (Amanda Mota)

A woman in West Kelowna is seeking financial help from the community to aid in her battle against cancer.

In February, Eileen Neufeld admitted herself to the hospital for severe back and abdominal pain.

After a CT scan and a week of tests, she received the devastating diagnosis of Stage 3C ovarian cancer, meaning it had spread to her abdominal cavity and both of her ovaries.

The plan for Neufeld’s treatment includes several rounds of chemotherapy to reduce the size of the tumours. Surgery to remove the tumours will only be possible once they reduce in size and stop spreading.

After chemotherapy, she will be travelling to Vancouver for extensive surgery, which may include a complete hysterectomy and possible removal of her omentum and other abdominal structures.

Her daughter, Amanda Mota, created a GoFundMe to help with daily expenses such as food, bills, and medication not covered by public health insurance

“Although this is an aggressive cancer, there is still hope,” said Mota. “There is hope with chemotherapy and surgery that she can reach remission.”

About three years ago, the family lost Neufeld’s husband to lung and liver cancer. She has since faced financial hardship due to losing her job during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“She now faces her own uphill battle,” said Mota.

“My mom had just started a new job and was just starting to recover financially when she was hit with her devastating diagnosis. Her trip to Vancouver and the support she will need after are something she can not afford at the moment.”

To donate to her GoFundMe, click here. Currently, only $200 has been raised towards their $10,000 goal.

