Westbank First Nation invites all to the síyaʔ celebration

The celebration is an opportunity to honour the land, resources and achievements of children

Wade Westiuk was one of the young Westbank First Nation dancers who participated in Friday’s WFN Siya celebration.—Image credit: Alistair Waters/Capital News

The Westbank First Nation and the sncəwips Heritage Museum invites all community members to the 28th annual síyaʔ celebration on Friday.

The síyaʔ celebration provides an opportunity to honour the land, resources, as well as the achievements and hard work of the school children as they near the end of the school year. This year, the public is invited to attend and experience traditional syilx dancing, drumming and singing, as well browse local arts, jewelry and crafts for sale.

Related:Westbank First Nation properties placed on evacuation alert

The first annual síyaʔ celebration took place in 1990, when Westbank First Nation School (now Sənsisyustən House of Learning) first opened, and was later named to síyaʔ. Since time immemorial, syilx people have celebrated natural land resources, and this celebration is one way that syilx people continue to do so. We welcome the public to share in our very special tradition.

Related:Historic grad ceremony for Westbank First Nation technicians￼

The celebration will begin at 9 a.m. and go until 3 p.m. at Pine Stadium in Westbank.

A few reminders:

During ceremony and prayers, there is to be no photography, recording, or filming

Always ask before touching and photographing dancers’ outfits

During presentations, please listen and do not disrupt

Bring cash for vendor table purchases, food truck and concession

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.