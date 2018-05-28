Westbank First Nation invites all to the síyaʔ celebration

The Westbank First Nation and the sncəwips Heritage Museum invites all community members to the 28th annual síyaʔ celebration on Friday.
The síyaʔ celebration provides an opportunity to honour the land, resources, as well as the achievements and hard work of the school children as they near the end of the school year. This year, the public is invited to attend and experience traditional syilx dancing, drumming and singing, as well browse local arts, jewelry and crafts for sale.
The first annual síyaʔ celebration took place in 1990, when Westbank First Nation School (now Sənsisyustən House of Learning) first opened, and was later named to síyaʔ. Since time immemorial, syilx people have celebrated natural land resources, and this celebration is one way that syilx people continue to do so. We welcome the public to share in our very special tradition.
The celebration will begin at 9 a.m. and go until 3 p.m. at Pine Stadium in Westbank.
A few reminders:
- During ceremony and prayers, there is to be no photography, recording, or filming
- Always ask before touching and photographing dancers’ outfits
- During presentations, please listen and do not disrupt
- Bring cash for vendor table purchases, food truck and concession
