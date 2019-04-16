Westside officials gather for inaugural meeting

Elected officials from the Greater Westside met early this week to discuss ongoing mutual interests.

In a first of many council-to-council meetings, members from neighbouring districts met for the first time or got reacquainted.

WFN’s Chief Roxanne Lindley said it’s important to communicate.

“While each of our communities are unique, together we share a number of common issues which affect us all,” said Chief Lindley.

“Discussing these important topics will help to ensure the health and well being of our Greater Westside. This is an important step in moving our collaborative relationship forward and in helping our governments work together.”

Discussions at the inaugural meeting included recent work by the communities to set up a Westside HUB, a multi-agency response team that provides rapid intervention strategies to help those facing elevated risks of harm, as well as homelessness and the ongoing news on the second transmission line project delay from BC Hydro.

“I am very pleased to report that the energy in the room was fantastic, with each jurisdiction understanding that we are parts of a whole and that by working together, we can achieve so much,” said West Kelowna Mayor Milsom.

“Improving our relationships with our neighbours is one of council’s top priorities because together, our voices are stronger and most of the issues we face are common amongst us.”

“This is an important first step, and my Council and I look forward to many more collaborative approaches to the opportunities and challenges facing the Greater Westside,” said Peachland Mayor Cindy Fortin. “I am so encouraged to see how much we can accomplish when neighbours meet with neighbours to discuss our mutual interests and concerns.”

West Kelowna is listening to information from BC Hydro on the future plans for the second transmission line at the Committee of the Whole on Tuesday.

