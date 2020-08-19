Wildfire sparks between Peachland and Summerland

The 5 hectare blaze is in the Monroe Creek area

A 5 hectare wildfire sparked sometime late Tuesday night, between Summerland and Peachland.

The blaze is located along the Munroe Creek Forest Service Road.

BC Wildfire is aware of the blaze.

Wildfire crews are currently on scene another blaze estimated to be 1,000 hectare in size about 6 km from Okanagan Falls.

An evacuation order remains in effect for 319 properties in the Heritage Hills area of Okanagan Falls.

While, another 3,669 properties located within the southeast portion of Penticton remain on an evacuation alert.

