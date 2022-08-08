Work on Kelowna’s Mill Creek Bridge means street closures

Work starts on Wednesday, Aug.10, and will take approximately two weeks

Ellis Street will be closed between Rosemead and Buckland avenues for rehabilitation work on Mill Creek Bridge. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

Ellis Street will soon be closed between Rosemead and Buckland avenues for rehabilitation work on Mill Creek Bridge.

Work starts on Wednesday, Aug.10, and will take approximately two weeks. It will be done between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., with a partial construction day on Sunday, Aug. 14.

There will be minor disruptions and detours and signage will be in place during construction. Area residents are encouraged to plan their trips and give themselves extra time to get to their destinations.

“This project is scheduled to occur during the summer for the lowest impact to fish and their habitat,” said Scott Bushell, project manager. “The necessary rehabilitation of Mill Creek Bridge will ensure the longevity of the structure as well as improve the channel capacity of Mill Creek at this structure.”

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP seek witness of Harley crash on Harvey Ave.

READ MORE: Hedley teen killed in Highway 3 crash remembered for charity and kindness

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaConstructionKelowna