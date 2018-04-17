Your April 17 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Highway 33 is closed in both directions, from Mission Creek Bridge to Kelowna, because of a washout that has taken out part of the road.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has expanded its initial evacuation alert just north of Oliver to include 148 properties.

A group of young Vernon adults is sweeping Polson Park to clean up needles and take back the park.

Locations in Malakwa and Revelstoke will serve as the backdrop for a story of family drama during Christmas as part of an indie short film which was shot in the area this month.

The Weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling for cloudy conditions with a 60 per cent chance of showers and winds gusting to 20 km/h in the afternoon. High of 9 C.

Tomorrow we’re looking at cloudy conditions all day with a high of 10 C.

