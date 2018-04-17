Your April 17 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Highway 33 is closed in both directions, from Mission Creek Bridge to Kelowna, because of a washout that has taken out part of the road.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has expanded its initial evacuation alert just north of Oliver to include 148 properties.

A group of young Vernon adults is sweeping Polson Park to clean up needles and take back the park.

Locations in Malakwa and Revelstoke will serve as the backdrop for a story of family drama during Christmas as part of an indie short film which was shot in the area this month.

The Weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling for cloudy conditions with a 60 per cent chance of showers and winds gusting to 20 km/h in the afternoon. High of 9 C.

Tomorrow we’re looking at cloudy conditions all day with a high of 10 C.

Okanagan Basin water projects funded

Fiscal support for 18 water projects amounts to $300,000

Washout blocks Highway 33

Highway 33 is closed in both directions, from Mission Creek Bridge to Kelowna, because of a washout.

YMCA is drown proofing the Okanagan

The Across the Pool Swim will be held April 29 in Kelowna

Regional district preparing residents for floods

Sandbags can be found at the firehalls in the Regional District of the Central Okanagan

Cycling shooter sentenced in Kelowna

A man who shot someone while on his bike in West Kelowna two years earlier was sentenced

Sex robots could help your marriage: UBC prof

Economics professor writes about demands of the modern marriage in new book

ICBC could soon cancel driver’s licenses of those owing child, spousal support

Currently, ICBC can only refuse to issue or renew a licence

Your Kelowna with Phil Ashman

Find out what people in your community love about Kelowna

Lululemon names new chief financial officer, search continues for new CEO

Vancouver-based clothing company has appointed Patrick Guido to the position

Humboldt Broncos will continue to accept donations after GoFundMe closes

130,000 individuals, businesses from Canada and beyond donated $20 to $50,000 to GoFundMe campaign

Trudeau capping French visit with National Assembly speech

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau capping French visit with National Assembly speech, then heads to U.K.

Okanagan Fest of Ale craft beer and cider winners in Penticton

18 awards were handed out at the sold out event in Penticton

Rural Oliver evacuation alert expanded to 148 properties

Culvert and dam risk releasing water, debris across Hwy 97, several kilometres down Park Rill Creek

