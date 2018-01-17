Letter: Another development requesting height variance

Kelowna letter-writer says an upcoming development public hearing should be well-attended

To the editor:

The Kelowna Mission Group will be before city council on Jan. 23 requesting a height variance on the towers to be built on the Aqua development. The OCP has approved a height of six storeys, the Mission Group are requesting 12 to 16 storeys.

The lakefront is no place for towers and will have the ultimate effect of spoiling our city for the permanent residents.

The OCP is there for a reason, it reflects the citizens wishes.

Now we have a chance to make our voices heard – so please let us make the most of this opportunity.

Jan. 23 at city hall. Mission Group presenting application for variances to tower heights. Time of meeting 6 p.m.

Janet Smith, Kelowna

