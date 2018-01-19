Image: Wyatt Mullin

Letter: Dog beach deserves nice biffy too

Kelowna letter-writer says facilities are kind of disgusting at her dog beach

To the editor:

Okay, so $674,000 for a fancy-dancy Taj Mahal washroom at Boyce Gyro.

Why isn’t there a washroom at Cedar Creek (dog beach)? The portable toilet there is a disgusting substitute for a bathroom. All the other beaches have proper facilities, but poor old Cedar Creek has nothing.

People who have dogs pay taxes; they vote as well. Just sayin…

Sally Kelly, Kelowna

