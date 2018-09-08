Letter: West Kelowna council spending unethical towards new city hall

It is purchasing land in a location that it wants its city hall to be constructed.

An open letter to West Kelowna council:

Spending the money from a failed lottery win because you were one number off is just unethical.

That is what this city council is doing with our taxpayer money.

They lost two attempts to get voter approval for its city hall.

It is now confirmed that they are purchasing land in a location that it wants its city hall to be constructed.

The taxpayer does not have any say in the location, the cost, or the spending of our tax dollars.

This council can legally hide their vote on purchasing land and will come up with all sorts of excuses or rationale to complete their vanity project.

READ MORE: West Kelowna may have new city hall in 2027

The city did receive a concept plan for a true civic centre at the city-owned Bartley Stevens 11 plus acre site.

This site can accommodate a future new city hall, police building, central fire and emergency command centre, museum, civic centre amphitheatre, city maintenance facility and works yard departments that increases works yard space by some 47,000 square feet (a 44 per cent increase).

This city council will not even consider this option.

They want their vanity city hall in Westbank where for three years they have been giving developers DCC discount(s) of 50 per cent to build in Westbank.

Forget the rest of West Kelowna because we will stay quiet and pay the other half of the DCC costs.

Now, this city council has spent some $300,000 to have a consultant look at the Bartley Stevens Road site and make it into an excessive $5 million works yard that will include a building for the works yard related personnel.

At the same time, they are looking to spend in excess of $1 million (probably $2 million) for equitably sized land on which to place a city hall.

What a waste of my tax dollars.

This council and/or its associated partners may all be re-elected which will enable them to do whatever their vanity empire needs.

It is up to West Kelowna taxpayers to vote wisely in October.

Donna Frederick

West Kelowna

Previous story
COLUMN: Time for a reality check on Canada’s exports

Just Posted

West Kelowna buys more park land

City buys 3.64 hectares on West Lake Road and gets an adjacent 1.70 hectares donated

Significant funds missing from Glenrosa Elementary PAC bank account

The RCMP are investigating after ‘irregularities’ were reported in the Glenrosa Elementary School PAC bank account.

Camp fire ban not lifted in Central Okanagan

Despite province lifting ban in Kamloops Fire Centre, local governments say that’s not the case here

West Kelowna crews work to fix water main break

Break occurred 3100-block of Boucherie Road Friday.

Jacobsen family donates $1 million to Okanagan College

Legacy gift to benefit Trades Training Complex at Kelowna campus

VIDEO: 9th annual Kelowna food drive is coming to a door near you

Central Okanagan Community Food Bank volunteers are asking residents to fill their grocery bags

Lions lose QB Lulay in 26-14 win over Redblacks

Veteran B.C. signal-caller removed after taking hard hit

Maple Ridge falls to Peterborough in sudden death of Mann Cup Game 1

Adam Jones nets four including the game-winner for Peterborough Lakers

Jazz musician returns to her roots

Bria Skonberg and her New York All-Stars kick off Penticton jazz fest

Canadian military issues guidelines for marijuana

Supervisors will also be given directions on how to recognize whether their troops are high

Are you ready for marijuana to be legal Oct. 17?

Only 50 per cent of B.C. residents feel province is ready for Cannabis Act – with less faith in feds

Calgary mass killer found not criminally responsible

Matthew de Grood stabbed five people at a party after hearing what he thought was the voice of the devil

Tax exemptions to change for three Summerland churches

Churches with land deemed in excess will be affected by Summerland council decision

Letter: Kelowna General Hospital staff deserve my thanks

The paramedics who came to our home were unbelievable, so calm and friendly…

Most Read