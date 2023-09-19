Drop the puck: West Kelowna Warriors welcome Penticton to start the new season

The Warriors welcome Penticton on Friday, Sept. 22 at Royal LePage Place

It’s that time of year again already in West Kelowna.

The West Kelowna Warriors drop the puck on their British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) 2023-24 season on Friday, Sept. 22 when they welcome the reigning champion Penticton Vees to town.

After many changes to the roster throughout the summer, the Warriors came into town and had a strong training camp, finishing the preseason 4-0, outscoring their opponents 18-6.

Rookie forward Jackson Kyrkostas led the way in the preseason with three goals and an assist in the four games. Meanwhile goaltender Rorke Applebee has outstanding in two games, allowing just one goal in the preseason.

This year the Warriors are looking to make a deep run in the playoffs after being eliminated in the first round by the Vernon Vipers back in April.

The Warriors welcome Penticton to Royal LePage Place on Friday with puck drop at 7 p.m. After the game, the team will hit the road to take on the Trail Smoke Eaters on Saturday night (Sept. 23) in the Cominco Arena in Trail, also at 7 p.m.

