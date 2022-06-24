(Photo - @kelownafalconsbaseball/Instagram, Tami Quan Photography)

(Photo - @kelownafalconsbaseball/Instagram, Tami Quan Photography)

Falcon Friday: Get to know Nick Woodcock

The left-handed pitcher hails from Whitby, Ontario

It’s time for another Falcon Friday!

Today’s featured Kelowna Falcon has been one of the team’s best pitchers so far as he’s 1-0 with a 1.62 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 16.2 innings pitched. He goes to Yavapai College in Prescott, Arizona and hails from Whitby, Ontario. Get to know left-hander, Nick Woodcock.

Question: What brought you to Kelowna for the summer?

Answer: I was just thinking of playing summer ball and why not play for Kelowna and for the Falcons.

Q: What are your thoughts on Kelowna so far?

A: It’s a beautiful city, I love it. The mountains are nice and my teammates here are cool too.

Q: Being from Ontario, had you ever been here before?

A: No I’ had never been outside Ontario (in Canada), so this is a good experience for me.

Q: What got you into baseball?

A: When I was a kid, I just picked up a glove and a ball and played catch with my dad, and I started playing little league.

Q: What’s your end goal in baseball?

A: Try to ride baseball as far as I can through college and hopefully one day (make the big leagues).

Q: Who’s your biggest inspiration?

A: I’d say my dad.

Q: Favourite baseball team?

A: The Toronto Blue Jays.

Q: What’s your pregame meal and/or ritual?

A: I don’t have a pregame meal, an energy drink is about it (laughs).

Q: What’s your walkout song?

A: What I’ve Done by Linkin Park

Q: What’s your best on-field memory?

A: That’s a tough one, probably pitching at the Rogers Centre [home of the Blue Jays].

Q: If you weren’t playing baseball, what would you be doing right now?

A: I haven’t thought of that much, probably working, maybe construction.

READ MORE: Falcon Friday: Jacob Steels

READ MORE: Falcon Friday: Jaden Parsons

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BaseballCollege AthleticsCollege sportscommunity profileKelownaLocal SportsWest Coast League

Previous story
Magic take Banchero 1st, Holmgren, Smith follow in NBA draft

Just Posted

Crash on Highway 97 near Kelowna International Airport. (Jenny Smith/ Black Press Media)
UPDATE: Fatal crash involving motorbike closes Highway 97 near Kelowna airport

(Photo - Chea Seila/@mekongwonders/Twitter)
Morning Start: The largest freshwater fish

Protesters in front of the Kelowna court house (Jacqueline Gelineau)
Trust in social systems ‘destroyed’: victim of fraudulent Kelowna social worker

Lake Country Artist Wanda Lock stands below her ‘Kate and Molly’ art exhibition at YLW June 2022 (contributed)
New art exhibit greeting travellers at Kelowna airport