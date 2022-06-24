Falcon Friday: Get to know Nick Woodcock

It’s time for another Falcon Friday!

Today’s featured Kelowna Falcon has been one of the team’s best pitchers so far as he’s 1-0 with a 1.62 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 16.2 innings pitched. He goes to Yavapai College in Prescott, Arizona and hails from Whitby, Ontario. Get to know left-hander, Nick Woodcock.

Question: What brought you to Kelowna for the summer?

Answer: I was just thinking of playing summer ball and why not play for Kelowna and for the Falcons.

Q: What are your thoughts on Kelowna so far?

A: It’s a beautiful city, I love it. The mountains are nice and my teammates here are cool too.

Q: Being from Ontario, had you ever been here before?

A: No I’ had never been outside Ontario (in Canada), so this is a good experience for me.

Q: What got you into baseball?

A: When I was a kid, I just picked up a glove and a ball and played catch with my dad, and I started playing little league.

Q: What’s your end goal in baseball?

A: Try to ride baseball as far as I can through college and hopefully one day (make the big leagues).

Q: Who’s your biggest inspiration?

A: I’d say my dad.

Q: Favourite baseball team?

A: The Toronto Blue Jays.

Q: What’s your pregame meal and/or ritual?

A: I don’t have a pregame meal, an energy drink is about it (laughs).

Q: What’s your walkout song?

A: What I’ve Done by Linkin Park

Q: What’s your best on-field memory?

A: That’s a tough one, probably pitching at the Rogers Centre [home of the Blue Jays].

Q: If you weren’t playing baseball, what would you be doing right now?

A: I haven’t thought of that much, probably working, maybe construction.

READ MORE: Falcon Friday: Jacob Steels

READ MORE: Falcon Friday: Jaden Parsons

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BaseballCollege AthleticsCollege sportscommunity profileKelownaLocal SportsWest Coast League