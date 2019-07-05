Falcons’ talons can’t grasp 1st series sweep of season

The Kelowna Falcons were only a few innings away from their first series sweep of the season before it all feel apart.

Kelowna had a 3-0 lead after three innings, but the home team Wenatchee AppleSox used the later innings to break the game open and win game three of the series 16-8.

The Falcons suffered late inning pitching troubles as the AppleSox took over in the seventh and eighth innings, sending a grand total of 14 runs in between the two innings to crush the Falcons’ hopes of a series sweep.

READ MORE: Kelsey Serwa announces official retirement

READ MORE: Warriors respond to ice time concerns

The two teams were tied 8-8 by the bottom of the eighth inning, but the AppleSox used home field advantage to add their final eight runs in the frame before closing it out in the top of the ninth and final inning.

The Falcons return to Kelowna with a three-game home stand at Elks Stadium starting Friday night. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

This upcoming series against the Walla Walla Sweets of Washington, U.S. will mark the end of the first half of the season for the Falcons; Kelowna sits last in the north division with an 8-15 record.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.