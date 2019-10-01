Heat women’s squad nets first win in weekend series

The Heat will look for their second win of the year this weekend with games against UVic and UBC

A much improved women’s Heat team netted thier first win of the year last weekend.

In a 1-0 victory over the University of Northern BC Saturday night, the Heat not only got their first win, but also their first goal of the season. The Heat had been out-scored 18-0 in their first six games, but Catriona McFadden found the back of the net in the second half Saturday to lead UBCO in the win.

On Sunday, the Heat hosted the Calgary Dinos who’re ranked the No. 6 team in Canada. UBCO opened their season against Calgary in early Septermber in a 5-0 loss.

The improved Heat held their own against the powerhouse Dinos on Sunday in a 1-0 loss.

It was a battle of the defences as UBCO allowed only four shots on goal while Calgary allowed two.

A win and a tight loss to one of the league’s best is a hopeful sign that the Heat are trending in the right direction as they start the second half of the season on Friday.

UBC Okanagan takes on the University of Victoria on Friday before a match with the UBC Thunderbirds on Saturday.

