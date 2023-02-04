Hlusiak’s second period hat trick lifts West Kelowna Warriors to win over Langley

Rylee Hlusiak scored goals at even strength, on the power play, and shorthanded in the second period

Rylee Hlusiak’s second period hat trick was the difference as the West Kelowna Warriors beat the Langley Rivermen 6-2 on Friday night.

The Warriors found themselves down 1-0 after the first when Langley’s Dominick Rivelli scored a power play goal late in the frame.

Just 1:07 into the second period, Hlusiak scored a shorthanded goal to tie the game at one.

Langley took the lead back just under three minutes later when Rivelli scored his second of the game, making it 2-1.

But Hlusiak tied the game just over a minute later, at even-strength. Almost 11 minutes into the period, Hlusiak completed the second period hat trick with a power play goal, giving the Warriors their first lead.

His hat trick featured an even-strength goal, a power play goal, and a short-handed goal.

In the third period, forward Ben MacDonald scored two goals in 19 seconds, making it 5-2 for West Kelowna. He’s up to 17 goals in the season.

Nic Porchetta also added a power play goal, giving the Warriors a four-goal lead and four-goal win, 6-2. Hlusiak added an assist on the goal.

Goaltender Cayden Hamming made 24 saves in the win.

West Kelowna went 3/11 on the power play in the game.

The Warriors are back in action on Saturday night when they take on the Chilliwack Chiefs. Puck drop is at 6 p.m. at the Chilliwack Coliseum.

