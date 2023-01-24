Injury keeping Kelowna Rockets star forward out of Top Prospects game

Kelowna Rockets defenceman Caden Price will still play in the game on Wednesday night in Langley

Rockets forward Andrew Cristall will not play in the CHL/NHL Top Prospects game because of a lower-body injury. (Steven Dunsmoor/Submitted)

Andrew Cristall won’t get to show his skills off on the big stage.

The Kelowna Rockets’ leading goal scorer will not play in the CHL/NHL Top Prospects game because of a lower-body injury.

While his injury is listed as day-to-day, Cristall hasn’t played since Jan. 7 against Kamloops.

The 17-year-old forward was recently ranked the 16th best skater amongst North American prospects by NHL Central Scouting in their mid-term rankings. In 36 games this season, the Burnaby, B.C. native has 26 goals and 36 assists (62 points).

London Knights forward Denver Barkly was named Cristall’s replacement. Rockets defenceman Caden Price is still scheduled to play in the game.

The CHL/NHL Top Prospects game takes place on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at the Langley Events Centre. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. and can be watched on TSN.

