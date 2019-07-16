Kelowna baseballers invited to league all-star game

The 2019 West Coast League All-Star Game will have two players from the Kelowna Falcons

Kelowna’s Cole Cummings and Kristian Scott will be representing the Falcons at this years West Coast League All-Star Game.

The two players were named to the game to the North Division team and will compete at the 2019 All-Star Game in Oregon, U.S. on July 23. The all-star games marks the unofficial start of the second half of the WCL season for the Falcons, who sit in last place in their division with a 11-21 record.

READ MORE: 7 medals for Kelowna United teams at soccer provincials

READ MORE: Rockets’ Thomson signs entry-level contract with Ottawa Senators

Cummings, who’s played third base mostly for the Falcons’ this season, has a .261 average so far on the season, has 11 RBIs and leads the club with three triples. He’s made only one error this entire season at third base.

Scott has been solid as a relief pitcher so far this season. With a 2-2 record and a 5.19 ERA, he’s collected eight strikeouts in 8.2 innings pitched.

Kelowna continues their season with a three-game homestand against the Wenatchee Applesox starting Tuesday night.

Most Read