Kelowna-based motorcycle app adds new club feature

Motorcycle app Tonit has added a new feature for clubs, Kelowna-based social platform annouced recently.
The feature helps club owners and riders communicate with each other, plan club events such as group rides, as well as promote their clubs, a company release said.
The app, which was launched in November 2018, also allows riders to share bike-related content, such as maintenance tips and tricks, and map and track their riding experiences.
“Tonit lives for the thrill of the ride and aims to match the passion of every motorcyclist with the passion put into every aspect of the product,” said Jason Lotoski, founder and CEO.
“Our new Club Feature is another step towards realizing our mission of fostering community among passionate riders.”
Tonit can be downloaded for free on Google Play or the Apple App Store.
