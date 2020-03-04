Kelowna Christian School senior girls start provincials with 100-25 win

The No. 4 seed Knights continue Thursday morning on trek for 1st banner

Kelowna Christian School Knights take on the Vernon Panthers at the25th annual Pit Classic Senior Girls basketball tournament at VSS in December 2019. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)

The Kelowna Christian School (KCS) Knights are off to a hot start at the single-A senior girls’ B.C Provincial Championships.

On Wednesday morning, the host school and No. 4 ranked Knights took on the No. 13 seed King David High School of Vancouver and galloped their way to a 100-25 victory.

Coming off a third-place finish at last year’s provincials, KCS looks to continue their dominance in the provincial battlegrounds with B.C. wins in volleyball and swimming already this season. However, the Knights continue to look for their first provincial banner in senior girls’ basketball.

With the resounding victory Wednesday, the Knights will advance to a match-up with Victoria’s St. Andrew’s Sabres.

The #Kelowna Christian School Knights steamed to a 100-25 victory to start the A senior girls basketball provincials Wednesday. The No.4 seed Knights play the No.12 seed St. Andrews Sabres Thursday. Knights will continue their hunt for first senior girls provincial bball banner. pic.twitter.com/K1gfxng13g — Mack Britton (@MackBrittonBC) March 5, 2020

Also representing the Okanagan are the Charles Bloom Timberwolves from Lumby who come in as the province’s 16th seed. The Wolves will play the No. 1 seed Credo Christian from Langley late Wednesday night.

Kelowna Christian has several Grade 12 students looking to win the Knights’ first B.C. basketball banner on their home court after the top three finishes the past two years.

For updates and scores, visit bcgirlsabball.ca.

