UBCO Heat’s Amaya Perry named Canada West Rookie of the Year

Perry is the first to win the award in UBCO sports history

It’s been quite a month for UBCO’s top rookie Amaya Perry.

After being selected to the all-rookie team last week, the UBC Okanagan Heat’s outside hitter, Amaya Perry, has been selected as the 2019-20 recipient of the Canada West rookie of the year award.

Perry is the first UBCO athlete to win the award for first-year players in the schools history.

“We counted on Amaya to play like a veteran all season, and she did not disappoint,” said Steve Manuel, head coach for the UBCO women’s volleyball team.

”She is fearless from the service line, and she used her devastating float serve as a weapon to keep teams off balance every single time she stepped back to the end line.”

READ MORE: Kelowna gymnastics star grabs exclusive spot in Canadian High Performance Program

Along with her most recent achievement, Perry has also won the Canadian Woman nominee for the Mark Tennant Award as U SPORTS rookie of the year. No UBCO player has ever won the national award.

The Chin, Alta., native has been nothing short of stellar this season, racking up an astounding 59 aces during the season, setting a new UBCO single-season record by 13. Perry’s mark is fourth all-time in a Canada West season.

She has also led the UBCO offensive attack for a large part of this season. Perry finished second for the Heat this season in total kills with 227, in total attacks with 679, and in points with 304.5. Those 227 kills were the top-mark amongst first-year players across the nation.

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets put faith in coach Mallette, drop interim tag from job title

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

UBCO Heat

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. rink snaps Brier losing skid

Just Posted

Drugs, cash and guns seized from Ellis Street home by Kelowna RCMP

Three 16-year-old boys were arrested in relation to the bust

Toilet paper roll selling for $100 on Craigslist as people capitalize on COVID-19 fears

A plethora of posts selling toilet paper have popped up on Facebook and Craigslist in the past few days

Shop and save for a good cause at Kelowna’s Great Closet Cleanout

A portion of the proceeds will support The Bridge Youth Recovery House

Alleged Kelowna winery bathroom voyeurist expected to enter guilty plea

Ian Michael Leighton allegedly placed hidden cameras in washrooms at Summerhill Pyramid Winery

UBCO Heat’s Amaya Perry named Canada West Rookie of the Year

Perry is the first to win the award in UBCO sports history

First standard of veterinary excellence in Okanagan awarded to West Kelowna vet

Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital has been accredited by the American Animal Hospital Association

Vernon Rotarian pens travel memoir based in Nepal with humanitarian twist

Author and journalist Patti Shales Lefkos records solo journey building schools in remote Himalaya

Spark Joy: KonMari your garage

Barb and Wendy at Simply Spark Joy help you to create a clutter free home on Black Press Media

Straight from DeHart

Goldsmith opens jewelry shop on Lakeshore Road

Canadians flying from B.C. to Australia charged after 16 kg of meth found in suitcases

The pair of Canadian nationals have been charged with a number of illicit drug possession

A&W employees in Ladysmith get all-inclusive vacation for 10 years of service

Kelly Frenchy, Katherine Aleck, and Muriel Jack are headed on all-expenses-paid vacations

Wet’suwet’en elected council wants in on pipeline, B.C. land talks

Deal with Ottawa, Victoria leaves councils out, hereditary chiefs told

Playtime Casino Kelowna helps fund the United Way

Playtime Casino donates more than $3000 to the United Way Southern Interior BC

Coronavirus fears postpone North Okanagan high school trip to Europe

Students/parents from North Okanagan and Shuswap were to visit Italy and Greece over spring break

Most Read