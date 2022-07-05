Kelowna Falcons return home after breaking even on the road

The Falcons sit third in the North division as they welcome Wenatchee to town

After breaking even on their first road trip south of the border, the Kelowna Falcons are returning home for three games.

Starting tonight (July 5), the Falcons welcome the Wenatchee Applesox to town. Last week, the Applesox took two of three games from the Falcons, outscoring them 29-15.

The Falcons bounced back after that tough series as they took two of three from the Walla Walla Sweets to finish the road trip at .500. After losing the opening game 7-4 on Canada Day, and getting rained out on Saturday, the Falcons responded on Sunday with 5-0 and 5-1 wins.

One of the newest members of the Falcons has made an instant impact since joining the team. First baseman Konnor Palmiera is hitting .448 (13-29) since joining the team. He has three double, seven RBIs, and have collected a hit in eight of nine games played.

CJ Richmond also hit his team-high fourth home run of the season on the road trip. Outfielder Jacob Steels has been warming up lately as well. He collected five RBIs in six games on the road and hit his second home run of the season.

Despite being under .500 with a record of 10-12, the Falcons currently sit third in the North division behind Bellingham (17-6) and Kamloops (14-10). With rain outs and postponements, the Falcons have played a division-low 22 games so far. They still have a lot of baseball left to play as the league reaches the mid-way point.

The Falcons are looking for revenge at home against Wenatchee as the Falcons welcome them for a quick three game series and homestand before the Falcons go back on the road. Wenatchee is fourth in the North right behind the Falcons with a record of 12-15. These are critical games and this will be the last time these two teams see each other this regular season.

All three games are at Elks Stadium over the last three days (July 5-7) with each game starting at 6:35 p.m.

BaseballCollege AthleticsKelownaWest Coast League