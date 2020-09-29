Luke Schenn appeared in 189 WHL regular-season games all with the Rockets over three seasons (2005-08), collecting 68 points (12G, 56A) and 323 penalty minutes.

Kelowna Rockets alumni Luke Schenn wins Stanley Cup

Schenn is the fifth Rocket alumni in history to hoist the trophy

Luke Schenn became the fifth-ever Kelowna Rocket alumni member to hoist the Stanley Cup on Monday night.

The Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman helped defeated Jamie Benn and the Dallas Stars 2-0 in game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final to capture their second championship in franchise history.

Schenn joined the Lightning as a free agent last summer, playing in 25-regular season games as well as 11 games in the playoffs where he collected a pair of assists.

Drafted 20th overall by the Rockets in the first round of the 2004 WHL Bantam Draft, Schenn went on to appear in 189 WHL regular-season games all with the Rockets over three seasons, collecting 68 points (12G, 56A) and 323 penalty minutes.

Schenn became the highest NHL draft pick in Rockets’ history when the Toronto Maple Leafs traded up to selected the Saskatoon, Sask. product fifth overall at the 2008 NHL Draft.

Scott Parker (2001), Travis Moen (2007), Duncan Keith (2010, 2013, 2015), Madison Bowey (2018) and now Schenn (2020) have all won the Stanley Cup.

READ MORE: Lightning strike: Tampa Bay blanks Dallas 2-0 to win Stanley Cup

READ MORE: Former Kelowna Rocket Leon Draisaitl named NHL’s best

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Lightning strike: Tampa Bay blanks Dallas 2-0 to win Stanley Cup

Just Posted

Kelowna Rockets alumni Luke Schenn wins Stanley Cup

Schenn is the fifth Rocket alumni in history to hoist the trophy

Netflix star Francesca Farago seen hanging in Kelowna

Farago got her big break as a reality TV star in Netflix’s ‘Too Hot to Handle’ in 2020

Mandatory mask policy coming to Capital News Centre

The new policy comes into effect Oct. 1

RDCO to issue open burning permits for eligible property owners

Permits will be issued to those who qualify and meet the requirements of local fire protection bylaws

BC NDP nominate Spring Hawes as Kelowna West candidate

Hawes will be running against Ben Stewart the incumbent BC Liberal

B.C.’s top doctor encourages Halloween costumes to include masks

Dr. Bonnie Henry will soon be releasing guidelines on how to safely trick-or-treat this Halloween

Reincarnation, baby! Music-making B.C. couple celebrate ‘miracle’ pregnancy

‘I (said) to Adam, ‘I really think this is your brother reincarnated,’ Elise Estrada says

Boot takes leave of absence from Summerland council

Mayor is seeking election at provincial level on Oct. 24

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Explosion after early morning fire in Olalla

A trailer parked on Crown Land caught fire in the early hours of the morning

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Okanagan man killed in motorcycle crash after returning home from memorial ride

A GoFundMe is being set up for Mike Courtney

Fire at North Okanagan pellet plant

Smoke fills valley as crews respond

Survey finds doctors worry supplies of flu vaccine, PPE will lag demand

Canadian health officials have said additional flu vaccines have been ordered to meet expected demand

Most Read