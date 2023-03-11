Kelowna Rockets beat Vancouver, get help in standings; 1 point away from playoff berth

The Kelowna Rockets need one point against Spokane on Saturday night to clinch a playoff spot

The Kelowna Rockets got back into the win column on Friday night and with some help in the standings, are within one point of clinching a playoff spot.

65 minutes wasn’t enough as the Rockets beat the Vancouver Giants 4-3 in the shootout on Friday night at Prospera Place.

It wasn’t the start the Rockets had hoped for as they found themselves down 2-0 after the first period.

Just over four minutes into the second period, the Rockets got within one as Adam Kydd tapped home a power play goal off an outstanding play by the team’s leading scorer Andrew Cristall.

A minute and a half later, however, Ty Thrope found the back of the net to give the Giants a 3-1 lead.

Early in the third period, the Rockets made it 3-2 as Marcus Pacheco, who was back in the lineup after missing the last six games, passed it through the Vancouver goaltender’s legs to Max Graham who scored his 10th of the year.

While keeping it a one-goal game and after killing off a five-minute penalty, Jari Kykkanen made what was deemed the “save on the night” in the WHL on Friday night off of a two-on-one opportunity.

And then with a half and a half to go in the game, Cristall was the hero once again as he scored his 35th goal of the season from the top of the left circle to force overtime. Kydd and defenceman Caden Price collected the assists on the goal.

After overtime didn’t solve anything, the game went to the shootout where captain Gabriel Szturc scored the only goal, to give Kelowna the 4-3 victory.

Now that was an ending worth sitting through all 65+ minutes for 🚀 pic.twitter.com/HrwmbfTfC0 — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) March 11, 2023

Kykkanen made 23 saves in the game and stopped all three shots in the skills competition.

With the win and with both Spokane and Victoria losing Friday night, the Rockets need just one point on Saturday night in Spokane to clinch the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Saturday night’s puck drop is at 7:05 p.m. at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane, Wash.

