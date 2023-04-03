The Kelowna Rockets deserve better but are coming home down 2-0 in the first round of the WHL Playoffs against Seattle. (@Kelowna_Rockets/Twitter)

Kelowna Rockets coming home down in opening round series

The series has been closer than the scores indicate

After two hard-fought games, the Kelowna Rockets still find themselves down 2-0 in the first round of the WHL Playoffs against the Seattle Thunderbirds.

The Rockets led the majority of game one down in Kent, Washington, as forward Jackson Desouza and defenceman Caden Price both scored to give Kelowna a 2-0 lead.

It wasn’t until the final minute of the second period when Seattle got on the board, to make it 2-1. The Thunderbirds then struck in quick succession early in the third, scoring twice in three-and-a-half minutes to give themselves a 3-2 lead to take game one of the best-of-seven series.

Kelowna’s former captain Colton Dach collected an assist while the game-winning goal came on the powerplay.

Goaltender Jari Kykkanen made 36 saves in the game one loss.

Game two was a lot closer than the final score indicated as the Rockets fell 4-1.

Seattle took a 1-0 in the first period with a power play goal from Dylan Guenther, his third of the postseason.

Kelowna tied the game at one in the second period when Dylan Wightman found the back of the net for his first goal of the postseason.

In the third period, Seattle regained the lead just before the halfway point, when Lucas Coina scored the eventual game-winning goal. They added an insurance goal and an empty netter to make it 4-1 and to give themselves a 2-0 series lead.

Kykkanen was busier in game two, making 44 saves in the loss.

After a travel day to Kelowna on Sunday and a tune-up day on Monday, game three takes place on Tuesday night (April 4) at Prospera Place. Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m. and tickets are still available.

The Kelowna Rockets deserve better but are coming home down 2-0 in the first round of the WHL Playoffs against Seattle. (@Kelowna_Rockets/Twitter)
