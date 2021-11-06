Kelowna Rockets fall short in comeback against Portland Winterhawks

The Winterhawks took a commanding 4-2 lead after the first period

The Kelowna Rockets fell 5-4 to the Portland Winterhawks at Prospera Place on Nov. 5. (Photo: Steve Dunsmoor/Kelowna Rockets)

Despite rallying back from a two-goal deficit to force a shootout, the Kelowna Rockets fell 5-4 to the Portland Winterhawks at Prospera Place on Friday, Nov. 5.

The Winterhawks took a commanding 4-2 lead after the first period, led on offense by Marek Alscher, Tyson Kozak, Ryan McCleary and James Stefan. Andrew Cristall and Pavel Novak put the Rockets on the board with their scoring.

It wasn’t until the third period when Novak scored his second goal of the game, followed by Jake Poole to tie things up and force overtime for a third straight game.

The Rockets outshot the Winterhawks 38 to 27, while the two teams exchanged three shots each in five minutes of three-on-three action in overtime. Jake Lee and Mark Liwiski each scored for the Rockets in the shootout, while Jaydon Dueau and James Stefan capped off the Winterhawks’ victory.

Colby Knight started in net for the Rockets, but was replaced by Cole Tisdale after making three saves on six shots. Tisdale stopped 20 of the 21 shots against him.

The Rockets now hold a 4-3-0-1 record. The team is hosting the Prince George Cougars at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6.

