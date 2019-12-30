Kelowna Rockets’ Foote notches two points as Canada downs Germany at World Juniors

Nolan Foote opened the scoring and added an assist in Canada’s win today

Kelowna Rockets’ captain Nolan Foote posted a goal and an assist leading Canada’s win over Germany at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Foote’s goal came 11:50 into the first frame, opening the game’s scoring in Canada’s favour.

The Canadians would go on to add goals from Liam Foudy and Calen Addison before Ty Dellandrea capped the game off with an empty netter.

Yannik Valenti scored Germany’s lone goal.

The victory puts the fate of Group B into Canada’s hands. With a win against the Czechs in the final game of the preliminary rounds on Tuesday, the Canadians can clinch top spot in the group.

If that’s the case, Canada would likely match up with Switzerland or Slovakia come the quarterfinal round.

Foote and the rest of the Canadian squad hit the ice to take on the Czech Republic at 10 a.m. PST tomorrow.

READ MORE: Rockets’ defenceman inks NHL rookie deal

READ MORE: Undermanned Rockets drop last game before Christmas break

@michaelrdrguez

michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.