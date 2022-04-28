Kelowna Rockets force game five with overtime win against Seattle

Game five will take place Friday, April 29 in Seattle

The Kelowna Rockets channelled the Bee Gees on Wednesday, ‘Stayin’ Alive’ after a 3-2 overtime win to keep their season going.

The WHL team was in a do-or-die situation in game four of their first-round playoff series against the Seattle Thunderbirds at Prospera Place.

Forward Adam Kydd played the hero by scoring a powerplay goal on Seattle goaltender Thomas Milic 15:55 into the extra frame.

The Thunderbirds initially got out to a 2-0 lead thanks to Lucas Ciona, who scored in the final minute of the first period and just 3:16 into the second.

Kelowna mounted a comeback thanks to goals from Gabriel Szturc and Noah Doray to tie the game in the second. They were both their first goals of the postseason.

After a scoreless third period, the game headed to overtime, making it the first game of the series to continue past 60 minutes.

Seattle’s Reid Schaefer took a tripping penalty at the 15:03 mark of the period, with the Rockets able to take advantage.

Forward Andrew Cristall was the only Rockets forward with a multi-point game as he collected two assists and was named the game’s second star.

Talyn Boyko was named the first star of the game, making 36 saves in the win. Milic made 26 saves in the loss for Seattle, who outshot the Rockets 38-29.

Just like game three, the difference in the game was the special teams. The Rockets went 2-5 on the powerplay while Seattle went 0-3. Kelowna also won 44/73 faceoffs.

With the win, the Thunderbirds still lead the series 3-1 but the two teams now head back to Seattle for game five, which will take place on Friday night (April 29) at the accesso ShoWare Center in Kent, Washington. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

If the Rockets win again to force game six, it will take place at Prospera Place on Sun. May 1 with puck drop at 2:05 p.m.

