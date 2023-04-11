Talyn Boyko is making his way to Hartford, the New York Rangers’ AHL affiliate. (Erica Perreuax/Lethbridge Hurricanes)

Kelowna Rockets goaltender sent to NHL affiliate team

Tayln Boyko was drafted in the fourth round by the New York Rangers in 2021

Talyn Boyko is moving on up.

The 20-year-old Kelowna Rockets goaltender has been assigned to the New York Rangers AHL affiliate team, the Hartford WolfPack, following the Rockets season coming to an end. He was drafted by the Rangers in the fourth round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

Standing at 6’8”, Boyko went 13-24-1 for the Rockets this season with a 3.55 goals against average and a .898 save percentage.

Kelowna Rockets goaltender sent to NHL affiliate team