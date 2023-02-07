The Kelowna Rockets will play the Prince George Cougars three times in four nights starting on Tuesday, Feb, 7. (@Kelowna_Rockets/WHL)

Kelowna Rockets keep playoff hopes alive with winning streak

The Rockets have won three straight games

Don’t look now, but the Kelowna Rockets are winners of three straight games and they’re looking to extend that streak in Prince George.

The Rockets start a stretch of three games in four nights against the Prince George Cougars on Tuesday night in the province’s northern capital. They’ll play Tuesday and Wednesday in Prince George and Friday night at Prospera Place in Kelowna.

Over the weekend, the Rockets beat Vancouver 5-4 and Prince Albert 4-0. The line of Carson Golder, Gabriel Szturc, and Adam Kydd combined for 11 points, while goaltender Talyn Boyko put up a 51-save shutout on Saturday night to earn himself WHL Goaltender of the Week honours.

With the wins over the weekend, the Rockets are four points up on Victoria for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference with a record of 17-26-3-0 (37 points). Prince George has won two straight games and are sixth in the West, sitting at 46 points (21-21-6-0).

The two teams have split the season series so far, with the two Rockets wins sandwiched between the Cougars wins. They’ve each scored 16 goals.

Going into Tuesday night, the Rockets will remain without Andrew Cristall, Ty Hurley, and Max Graham all due to injury while John Babcock and Marek Rocak are day-to-day.

Puck drop on Tuesday night is at 7 p.m. at the CN Centre.

