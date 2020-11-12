Kelowna Rockets loan Newell to Camrose Kodiaks of AJHL

Jarod Newell appeared in eight games for the Rockets during the 2019-20 season

Jarod Newell of the Kelowna Rockets warms up with a shot on net against the Victoria Royals at Prospera Place on March 11. (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)

The Kelowna Rockets continue the trend of loaning out their players while awaiting the commencement of the 2020/21 WHL season.

On Thursday, the club announced it has loaned defenceman Jarod Newell to the Camrose Kodiaks of the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL) through December 20, 2020.

Newell, 18, appeared in eight games for the Rockets during the 2019-20 season.

Kelowna acquired Newell’s WHL rights from the Tri-City Americans at the 2020 trade deadline.

The Wainwright, Alberta product was drafted by Tri-City in the fourth round (No. 82) at the 2017 WHL Bantam Draft.

WHL roster players who have been granted temporary transfers will be permitted to play at the Junior A, Junior B, or Under-18 level through mid-December with WHL Training Camps beginning following the Christmas break.

The 2020-21 WHL Regular Season is scheduled to start Friday, January 8, 2021. The WHL continues to work with each of the Governments and Health Authorities in the Provinces and States in Western Canada and the U.S. Pacific Northwest, respectively, on obtaining the necessary approvals to commence play.

