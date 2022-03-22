Kelowna Rockets look to get back in win column in Victoria

Kelowna is coming off four straight losses to Kamloops

After a couple of days off, the Kelowna Rockets are back in action tonight as they take on the Victoria Royals.

After four straight losses against the Kamloops Blazers, the Rockets are looking to get back in the win column. Since Jan. 1, the Rockets are 19-7-1-2. The Royals are 5-4-1-0 in their last ten games.

Victoria will be hosting the Rockets tonight (March 22) and Wednesday night. Kelowna has dominated the season series 9-1, outscoring Victoria 52-35.

Going into tonight’s action, the Rockets sit fifth in the Western Conference with a record of 34-16-1-5. Victoria is fighting for a playoff spot, as they currently sit seventh in the West (19-34-5-1). They leap-frogged both Spokane and Prince George into seventh last weekend.

The Rockets Andrew Cristall has had the hot hand as of late. The rookie has 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in his last seven games.

Victoria is led by forward Bailey Peach, who has 72 points (33 goals, 39 assists) through 57 games this season.

The Rockets have no injuries to report going into tonight.

Both games will be held at Save-On-Foods Memorial Arena in Victoria. Puck drop will be at 7:05 p.m.

All Rockets games are available to watch on WHL Live and CHL TV. To listen, go to 1550 on the AM dial.

