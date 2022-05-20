Kelowna Rockets looks towards future at WHL draft

Jaxon Kehrig was taken in the fourth round, 81st overall

On May 19, the Kelowna Rockets made 12 dreams come true in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft.

The Rockets picked 12 players, starting in the fourth round when they selected forward Jaxon Kehrig 81st overall. From Tisdale, Saskatchewan, Kehrig collected 74 points (37 goals, 27 assists) in 31 games for the North East WolfPack of the SAAHL.

I want to thank the @Kelowna_Rockets for selecting me in the WHL prospects draft. I excited for what’s to come and I want to thank my family, coaches, teammates for all they’ve done for me. https://t.co/mmj8StwVkH — Jaxon kehrig (@JaxonKehrig) May 19, 2022

Due to trades from previous years, the Rockets didn’t have a draft selection through the first three rounds.

Here’s how the rest of the draft went for the Rockets:

Round five (103 overall) – Nathan Kim, goaltender;

Round six (122 overall) – Lachlan Staniworth, defence;

Round six (125 overall) – Jonah Pinel, centre;

Round seven (134 overall – Rhett Serfas, defence;

Round eight (169 overall) – Jaxon Smyth, left wing;

Round nine (183 overall) – Jake DeMone, defence;

Round nine (191 overall) – Logan Mehl, left wing;

Round nine (196 overall) – Kyler Beechinor, defence;

Round 10 (205 overall) – Eric Han, right wing;

Round 10 (213 overall) – Jasper Fellbaum, right wing;

Round 11 (227 overall) – Carson Croteau, defence.

Aside from the draft selections the Rockets made, 15 players from Kelowna-based hockey programs and eight players born in Kelowna were selected in yesterday’s draft to various teams. That included the first overall selection, Gavin McKenna. He was drafted by the Medicine Hat Tigers.

