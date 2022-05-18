Kelowna Rockets make two selections in U.S. Priority Draft

Gillespie and McLeod come from the Dallas Stars Elite U14 AAA program

A pair of teammates from Texas are going to be getting their shot in Kelowna in the near future.

On Tuesday, the Kelowna Rockets selected defenseman Jackson Gillespie and Ryder McLeod from the Dallas Stars Elite U14 AAA hockey program in the 2022 WHL U.S. Priority Draft.

Gillespie, who was taken 17th overall, stands at 5’11” and 175 pounds while McLeod is 5’10”, 150 pounds. Both players were born in 2007.

The U.S. Priority Draft is two rounds to total 44 selections. All players that weren’t selected are eligible for the WHL Prospects Draft.

This is just the start for the Rockets as they now shift to the WHL Prospects Draft on May 19. The Rockets don’t have a first round selection as their pick belongs to Seattle.

Kelowna won’t pick until the second round, 37th overall.

