Kelowna Rockets suffer sixth-straight loss

The Kelowna Rockets threw everything but the kitchen sink on net on Wednesday night, though it wasn’t enough as they fell 4-3 to the Victoria Royals.

Victoria led 1-0 after the first period thanks to Brayden Schuurman’s 27th goal of the season.

The teams exchanged goals in the second period. Nolan Flamand scored his ninth of the season for Kelowna to tie the game at one, before Caleb Willms scored at the 17:27 mark to regain the lead for Victoria.

The third period started with frantic, back-and-forth action. Just 1:06 into the period, Schuurman scored his second of the game and 28th of the season to give Victoria a 3-1 lead. Just over a minute later, the Rockets’ Jake Poole scored his 14th of the season to bring Kelowna back within one.

Exactly four minutes into the period, Marcus Almquist scored what turned into the game-winning goal for Victoria.

Turner McMillian scored his 11th of the year for the Rockets late to make it a 4-3 final.

Schuurman also collected an assist, giving him a three-point night, while Tanner Scott assisted on all four Victoria goals.

The Rockets threw 39 shots at Victoria netminder Campbell Arnold, who made 36 saves in the victory. Jari Kykkanen made 27 saves in his first start for the Rockets since March 6.

Victoria has won four straight games and six of their last eight.

The Rockets have now lost a season-high six straight games, and the schedule doesn’t get any easier as they play another home-and-home series with the Kamloops Blazers this weekend.

Kelowna will be in Kamloops on Friday night to take on the Blazers at Sandman Centre. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. The home-and-home and season series will conclude on Saturday when the Rockets welcome the Blazers to Prospera Place.

Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m.

All Rockets games are available to watch on WHL Live and CHL TV. To listen, go to 1550 on the AM dial.

READ MORE: NHLer’s coming to Kelowna as Homebase charity event returns

READ MORE: West Kelowna skiers find success at Canadian Cross-Country Championships

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

hockeyKelowna RocketsWHL