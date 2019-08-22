Kelowna skaters bring home 9 medals from B.C. SummerSkate

The Kelowna Skating Club sent 22 members to the Super Series BC Summerskate event

The Kelowna Skating Club showed off their skills at the Super Series BC SummerSkate last weekend.

Twenty-two members represent the Okanagan in various age groups and divisions. The club brought home nine medals competing against top skaters from B.C., Alberta and Saskatchewan.

“The club showed strength,” said the Kelowna Skating Club’s director of skating Jason Mongrain.

Leading the charge for the club was Sarah Mullins, who won the gold medal in the star-7 women’s short program and the silver medal in the Star-8 women’s free skate.

Gabrielle Jugnauth and Megan Yudin performed well in the pre-novice women level. The 11-year old Jugnauth won gold in her group with a personal best score of 91.72 while Yudin won silver in her group in the pre-novice level.

Skaters Emily Sales, Abby Bulawka, Gwenyth Preston, Sophie Sanderson and Ariana Rose performed well but just missed the podium.

Malayna Lesko won bronze in the novice level, while Calissa Adlem and Abbey McTavish earned podium finishes in the Juvenile levels.

A trio of Kelowna skaters competed in the highly competitive Junior Women’s division which featured seven current and former national medalists; Emma Bulawka, Olivia Gran and Vienna Harwood finished 5th, 6th and 7th respectively.

The next BC Super Series skate is in October.

