Kelowna skaters bring home 9 medals from B.C. SummerSkate

The Kelowna Skating Club sent 22 members to the Super Series BC Summerskate event

The Kelowna Skating Club showed off their skills at the Super Series BC SummerSkate last weekend.

Twenty-two members represent the Okanagan in various age groups and divisions. The club brought home nine medals competing against top skaters from B.C., Alberta and Saskatchewan.

“The club showed strength,” said the Kelowna Skating Club’s director of skating Jason Mongrain.

READ MORE: Kelowna Skating Club wins 4 medals at Wild Rose Invitational

READ MORE: Indoor Okanagan soccer league expands in 2nd year

Leading the charge for the club was Sarah Mullins, who won the gold medal in the star-7 women’s short program and the silver medal in the Star-8 women’s free skate.

Gabrielle Jugnauth and Megan Yudin performed well in the pre-novice women level. The 11-year old Jugnauth won gold in her group with a personal best score of 91.72 while Yudin won silver in her group in the pre-novice level.

Skaters Emily Sales, Abby Bulawka, Gwenyth Preston, Sophie Sanderson and Ariana Rose performed well but just missed the podium.

Malayna Lesko won bronze in the novice level, while Calissa Adlem and Abbey McTavish earned podium finishes in the Juvenile levels.

A trio of Kelowna skaters competed in the highly competitive Junior Women’s division which featured seven current and former national medalists; Emma Bulawka, Olivia Gran and Vienna Harwood finished 5th, 6th and 7th respectively.

The next BC Super Series skate is in October.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Goalies seal Penticton Vees win in exhibition game versus Warriors

Just Posted

Vernon man facing drug trafficking charges in Kelowna

The man was found with suspected cocaine, heroin and fentanyl and thousands of dollars in cash

Lawyers to hold pro bono ‘advice-a-thon’ in Kelowna’s City Park

Free legal advice will be given to low-income Kelowna residents from 10am-2pm on Sept. 10

Hell’s Angel prospect back in custody after being charged with assault

The 30-year-old man now faces several additional charges

B.C. family stranded in Croatia desperate to come home

Funds being raised to bring back mom and two children

Okanagan Rail Ride gathering steam ahead of inaugural race

The ride is a non-competitive event celebrating the Okanagan Rail Trail

Sister Speak comes home to Okanagan on world tour

Shosws in Kelowna, Vernon and Revelstoke

North Okanagan home scorched by flames

Neighbouring homes threatened by blaze, which is producing heavy black smoke

South Okanagan wildfire monitored closely for hot spots

The Eagle Bluff wildfire, north of Oliver, is classified as held

Drugs, cash and 11 people apprehended at North Okanagan house

RCMP executed warrant at 35th Street home for second time in a month

New South Okanagan winery will open its doors soon

Phantom Creek Estates announced its new CEO and winemaker, and completed first phase of construction

B.C. man tells judge he attempted suicide a month before daughters’ murders

Andrew Berry takes stand in his defense for December 2017 deaths of young daughters

‘Plenty of time for a deal’: Teachers’ union expects kids back in school on Sept. 3

BCTF says class size, composition at the heart of the issue

Shuswap’s Rust Valley Restorers team rolling onto Netflix

Mike and Connor Hall, Avery Shoaf see Tappen-based television show expand to streaming service

Province funds new shuttle buses for 13 B.C. senior centres

Activity, socializing helps maintain health, Adrian Dix says

Most Read