Emily Sales was one of 13 Kelowna Skating Club members to compete at the Wild Rose Invitation last weekend. (Contributed)

Kelowna Skating Club wins 4 medals at Wild Rose Invitational

The Alberta skating event featured teams from across country

It’s midsummer and the Kelowna Skating Club is still impressing on the ice.

Thirteen members of the KSC competed at the Wild Rose Invitation in Leduc, Alberta over the long weekend and the local team brought home four medals.

Emily Sales led the way for Kelowna, winning first place in the novice women flight B event with a total score of 100/26 points, a personal best for Sales.

READ MORE: Going the distance: Top Sun player looks to lead team back to glory

READ MORE: Eliminated from playoffs, Falcons return for final series of season

In novice women flight A, Malayna Lesko secured the bronze medal with a personal best score of 110.5 points. Olivia Gran score 135.97 points for second place in the junior women’s event, which featured seven current and former National medalists.

Rounding out the podium finishes for the Kelowna Skating Club was Megan Yudin, who notched the silver at the pre-novice level. The 11-year-old scored a personal best of 81.65 in the flight C category.

Also competing at the Wild Rose was Emma Bulawka, Ashley Sales, Vienna Harwood, Gwenyth Preston, Abby Bulawka, Aurora Schultz, Paige Edgar, Katie Jones and Gabrielle Jugnauth.

READ MORE: Team Kelowna returns from International Children’s Games

The Kelowna Skating Club will next compete at the B.C. SummerSkate Invitational in Burnaby starting Aug. 15.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Eliminated from playoffs, Falcons return for final series of season

Just Posted

West Kelowna RCMP recover a stolen boat

Two men are facing possible criminal charges

Kelowna RCMP find furry friend ‘McPuggerson’ in hot car

RCMP remind public that your pup would rather stay home than in a hot vehicle

Lost photographs returned to family: Kelowna RCMP

Last week Kelowna RCMP found an envelope containing family photos

Traffic slow on William R. Bennett Bridge due to collision

Traffic barely moving in the eastbound lane

Rutland ‘wet’ supportive housing project goes to Kelowna city council

Councillors will vote only on form and character of the building as land is already properly zoned

VIDEO: 14-year-old boy who overdosed mourned at B.C. skatepark

Police watchdog investigating after boy’s apparent drug overdose in Langley

Emotions run high as North Okanagan adventure park hearing ends in no decision

Decision on the proposed adventure park has been tabled until the next council meeting Sept. 3

Revelstoke woman calls for forgiveness after RCMP raid her home for cannabis

The raid took place after an officer saw pot plants on her property during the Garden and Art Tour

Cooler temperatures on the way after Okanagan’s hottest week of the year

Rain and cooler weather ahead!

Baby born on side of Highway 97

Gaia Realina couldn’t wait to join her family, arriving Aug. 2 as parents were en route to midwife

RCMP treating truck fire at Shuswap horse rescue as arson

Fire determined to have been intentionally set with an accelerant

Car, semi involved in Salmon Arm road rage incident on Highway 1

Police report car driver stopped in front of semi to confront its driver

Salmon Arm chips in for big ad in national magazine to leverage #1 status

Ad purchase comes on heels of city’s top community ranking

Grant funding available for youth initiatives

Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen offering two grants of up to $15,000 each

Most Read