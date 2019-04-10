Kelowna to host inaugural Freeride Days at Big White bike festival

Big White Resort is almost ready for the season’s turnaround.
The inaugural Freeride Days event kicks off July 11 and will host four days of mountain biking competitions, races, and skill tests.
Big White ends the snow season after Easter weekend, and is getting ready for the rising interest in mountain biking.
“There should be more events in B.C. celebrating this elite level of mountain bike riding in various forms including slopestyle, downhill, AirDH, and other events. The thing about mountain biking is that there are so many ways that people enjoy it… There’s more to come,” said president and Big White CEO Peter Plimmer.
Big events included in the four day festivals are invitational slopestyle, women’s slopestyle, and whip offs. Family friendly events are also included for younger riders.
More information can be found at bigwhite.com/summer/mountain-biking/freeride-days.
