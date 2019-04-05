Season wrapping for Okanagan skiers and boarders

How long do passionate snow lovers have to hit the slopes?

Skiing and snowboarding season is almost over in the Okanagan.

Passionate slope lovers only have the next few weeks to return to the mountains and enjoy the snow until the start of next season.

While Apex Mountain Resort will have it’s last runs of the season this weekend, Big White Resort is staying open until the end of the Easter weekend.

“We’re in the business of skiing and snowboarding,” said Michael J. Ballingall, senior vice president of Big White Ski Resort.

“We want to stay open for the locals to use the resort Easter weekend. The conditions will be great, and we haven’t had spring time skiing for a couple of years.

It’s about a week later than usual for Big White’s scheduled close, Ballingall said that with American guests and the overflow from skiers and boarders whose usual mountain destination has closed, that Big White will see good numbers up until Easter weekend.

While the past few weeks of hot sun were not ideal for the mountains, the Environment Canada forecast of continued days of rain in Kelowna means the mountains will expect fresh snow.

Ballingall said they were originally unsure on how long the doors and slopes were going to stay open.

“When Easter’s late we do our best to stay open that late, it’s what we’ve done,” he said.

“All things considered, it was a gamble, but I think it’s going to pay off.”

Snow lovers can enjoy Big White until April 22, Apex Mountain re-opens April 6 and 7 for a last hurrah, and SilverStar Mountain is scheduled to close April 7.

