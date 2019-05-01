West Kelowna’s T2 Volleyball Club U15 girls win bronze at provincial championships. Photo: Rob Steciuk

Kelowna volleyball club nets provincial bronze medal

T2 Volleyball Club U15 girls brought home the hardware

The high level of play from young and local volleyball stars earned the T2 Volleyball Club U15 girls a third place finish at the provincial championships.

At the Vancouver tournament, the best volleyball clubs from the province competed in the tight tournament where the local T2 club came home with the bronze.

READ MORE: Hot bats, improved defence lead Kelowna Sun Devils to series sweep

READ MORE: Lake Country volleyball player enjoying 1st year in French pro league

The T2 crew played well through pool play and only suffered two losses in the tournament. The first was to the eventual provincial champions while the second was to the eventual silver place finishers.

“In the semi-final they faced the top seed Ducks Elite. Taking the first set in a tight affair the T2 girls couldn’t sustain the high level and fell in three. T2 was one of only two teams to take sets off of the Ducks team all season,” said coach Rob Steciuk.

READ MORE: Repairs begin for Gellatly boat launch

Kelowna’s T2 squad went 25-18 and 25-12 in their final game to secure the bronze medal.

Kelowna’s Steffi Drasdo was named a tournament all-star, while Madison Hicks, Madison Boerner, Bella Filipenko, Aspen Appelt and Shea Berisoff all had great performances for T2’s bronze medal run.

Steciuk and coach Paul Berisoff said that they were both proud with how well the team has progressed as players and teammates this season.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Toronto Argonauts poised to kick off 2019 CFL draft with first overall pick
Next story
‘Driving force in Canucks coverage:’ Hockey world remembers Jason Botchford

Just Posted

Kelowna volleyball club nets provincial bronze medal

T2 Volleyball Club U15 girls brought home the hardware

Man who allegedly caused fatal car crash on Coquihalla to plead guilty

George Holowko is in Vancouver court to plead guilty to one count of driving a motor vehicle without due care and attention

Repairs begin for Gellatly boat launch

The boat launch was damaged during 2018 flooding

Fires in West Kelowna investigation inconclusive

West Kelowna firefighters responded to two grass fires and a house fire May 1

Sirens for Life calls for blood donation

Kelowna first responders call for blood donors

Pee and Poo: Mascots join Metro Vancouver campaign to keep ‘unflushables’ out of toilets

Campaign reminds residents what not to flush into the region’s sewage system

Premier John Horgan calls for Trudeau to get more fuel to B.C.

‘Cordial’ discussion with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney as lawsuit filed

‘Driving force in Canucks coverage:’ Hockey world remembers Jason Botchford

Botchford, known widely for his coverage of the Vancouver Canucks, died at the age of 48

Weekend highway accident resulted in one fatality

Two-vehicle collision occurred north of Summerland on April 27

B.C. casino regulator calls for better reporting of customer misbehaviour

Survey finds unreported incidents of assault, sexual harassment

Woman turns herself in after wielding a machete in Victoria parking lot dispute: RCMP

Incident near McCallum Road a result of road rage, police believe

Alberta law allows oil cuts to B.C.; Premier Kenney says won’t use right away

The ‘turn off the taps’ bill was passed by Alberta’s former NDP government but never activated

Five puppies stolen in B.C. found as thieves try to sell them

Theft from Abbotsford and return of the dogs to owner take place all in one day

B.C. government is failing vulnerable kids and families, according to its own audits

Investigation reveals Ministry of Children and Family Development isn’t meeting critical standards

Most Read