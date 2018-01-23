Ian Deans is the fifth athlete named to men’s ski cross team for the 2018 games -Image: Malcolm Carmichael

Lake Country skier named Olympic alternate

Ian Deans will be a back up for the men’s ski cross team in South Korea

Ian Deans is headed for Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The 26-year-old from Lake Country was named this week as the men’s alternate on Canada’s ski cross team for the 2018 Olympic Games.

Deans will serve as a back up to team selections Chris Del Bosco, Kevin Drury, David Duncan and Brady Leman.

Deans, who competes for Canada on the World Cup circuit, had his best finish ever in December placing fifth in Arosa, Switzerland.

RELATED: Lake Country athlete sponsored by Big White

It was also announced this week that Kelowna’s Kelsey Serwa has been named to the Canadian women’s ski cross team for the third consecutive Olympics.

