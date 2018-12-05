Lawrence Nagy returns to Sun as General Manager

Lawrence Nagy returns to the team he coached to national championships in 1988 and 2000, but this time, as the teams general manager. The Okanagan Sun football team has hired Nagy to replace current GM Jay Christensen, who has been with the team for many years.

“I have some very big shoes to fill, and would like to thank Jay for all the hard work he has done over the years,” said Nagy. “My goal is to continue our guest for a Canadian championship. I’m dedicated to this goal and am excited for opportunity to work with the whole organization towards this goal.”

RELATED: Okanagan Sun head coach resigns

Nagy has an established resume coming in to GM duties. As Sun coach, he led the team to five B.C. junior championships and was inducted into the Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame in 2011.

The head coach of the Sun, Ben Macauley, resigned at the beginning of November, and Nagy says finding and hiring a new head coach is at the top of the priorities list.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.