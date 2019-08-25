Kelowna Rockets have acquired defenceman Jake Lee as part of a series of roster moves on bantam draft day for the WHL on Thursday. (Contributed)

Newly-aquired Rockets defenceman invited to NHL rookie camp

Jake Lee has been added to the San Jose Sharks Rookie Tournament in September

At the trade deadline three months ago, the Rockets traded for Jake Lee from the Seattle Thunderbirds, and it seems an NHL team may be interested in the Canadian defenceman.

Ahead of his first season with the Rockets, Lee has been added to the rookie tournament roster for the San Jose Sharks ahead of a rookie tournament in September.

The four-day tournament invites multiple NHL prospect teams in friendly exhibition for drafted and non-drafted players to showcase their talents ahead of NHL main camps.

Lee will join fellow newly acquired Rocket Dillon Hamaliuk at the Sharks Camp. Hamaliuk was drafted 55th overall by San Jose at the NHL draft in June.

READ MORE: Rockets make big moves at WHL draft

READ MORE: Pair of Rockets added to NHL team’s prospect showcase

Also attending camps in the U.S. for the Rockets are Nolan Foote, Kyle Topping and Leif Mattson.

Lee and Hamaliuk may face-off against Foote during their camp in Anaheim from Sept. 7-10, while Topping and Mattson were recently invited to the Carolina Hurricane’s prospect tournament.

All Rockets will return to Kelowna for the home-opener against Spokane Sept. 21.

