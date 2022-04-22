Okanagan College Coyotes take on Fraser Valley this weekend

The first place Okanagan College Coyotes are back in action this weekend as they play four games against the University of Fraser Valley Cascades.

The two teams will play two games in Kelowna today (April 22), take Saturday off to travel, and play games three and four on Sunday (April 24) in Chilliwack.

The Coyotes are 10-2 on the season, sitting first in the Canadian College Baseball Conference (CCBC) while the Cascades are in fourth place with an even 6-6 record.

Two of the best pitchers in the league will be featured in this series, with the Coyotes’ Chris Wyslobocki and Cascades’ Travis McDougall each taking the mound. Wyslobocki is 1-1 in three starts with a 2.25 ERA and leads the CCBC in strikeouts with 34. McDougall is a perfect 3-0 in three starts and leads the league with a 0.45 ERA. He’s allowed just one run over 20 innings pitched.

Today’s games are taking place at Elks Stadium in Kelowna, with first pitches at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. On Sunday in Chilliwack, game times are at 12 p.m. and 3 p.m.

