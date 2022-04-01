Okanagan College Coyotes win twice against Edmonton to open season

The two teams play again Friday at 7:30 p.m.

The Okanagan College Coyotes opened the Canadian Collegiate Baseball Conference (CCBC) season with two wins over the Edmonton Collegiate Riverhawks on Thursday (Mar. 31).

After a back-and-forth few innings in game one, the Coyotes found themselves down 6-5 but came back to win the opener by a score of 12-6.

Game two was all Coyotes, winning 10-0 in a shortened seven-inning game. Being up by ten runs, the mercy rule came into effect.

Individual statistics are not yet available from the two games.

Game three of the four-game series will be played tonight at Elks Stadium. First pitch is at 7:30 p.m.

They will finish the series on Saturday (Apr. 2) at 12 p.m.

