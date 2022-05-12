Okanagan College Coyotes wrap up regular season title

The Coyotes are 23-5 on the season with four games to go

Over the last two days, the Okanagan College Coyotes confirmed that they’re the best team in the Canadian College Baseball Conference, clinching the regular season title.

They travelled to Lethbridge to take on the Prairie Baseball Academy (PBA) Dawgs for the first time this season and dominated the four-game series.

Going into the games, the Coyotes were sittng first place in the league and three games ahead of second place PBA.

The two teams played some wild, back-and-forth games with the Coyotes always finding the way to win three of the four games.

In the second game on Tuesday (May 10), the Coyotes won 14-11 in a game that featured three lead changes and a lot of offense. Down two runs going into the eighth inning, the Coyotes scored twice in the inning to tie the game and exploded for five runs in the top of the ninth to secure the win.

The top four batters in the Coyotes order combined to go 11-18 with six RBIs and 10 runs scored. That’s some production from the top of the order.

Okanagan College’s only loss in the four-game series came in an arguably even crazier game, as this game featured eight lead changes as the two teams battled back and forth. PBA won on a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth to take the game 14-13. After the Coyotes took a three run lead into the bottom of the eighth inning, PBA stormed back with five runs to take a 13-11 lead. OC scored twice to tie the game in the top of the ninth.

Despite the loss, the Coyotes took advantage of the Dawgs errors as they scored their 13 runs with just eight hits. Conrad Timmerland finished the game 3-3 with a triple and four RBIs.

The Coyotes also collected 4-2 and 9-2 wins to complete the 3-1 series win. They are now 23-5 with four games to go in the regular season, five games ahead of PBA who sit second in the standings.

Okanagan College is back in action on Fri. May 13 when they’re in Kamloops to take on the Thompson Rivers University WolfPack for two games. Game times are 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

READ MORE: Zipline fun for warriors fund returning to Oyama Adventure Park

READ MORE: Battle to be a Spartan at Big White this summer

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BaseballCollege AthleticsCollege sportsOkanagan