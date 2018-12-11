Okanagan skiers start season in Vernon

After a warm November, the snow seems to no longer be waiting at the door, but has fully entered the Okanagan area. The Telemark Nordic Club’s first competition this past weekend embraced the coming of the snow with 30 athletes competing in a combined North American (Nor Am) and US Super Tour race at the Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre.

The 30 athletes were part of nine categories ranging from midget boys and girls to men’s and women’s open, and there were various successes throughout the nine categories of skiers.

“I’m proud of our athletes achievements and excited for the season ahead as (our athletes) continue to learn from the experiences gained (from) fantastic racing this weekend,” said Telemark coach Kyle Hawes.

The race season has just begun and will continue for the Telemark athletes. 16 skiers head to Canmore for the Hollywood NorAm World Junior U-23 trial starting on Dec. 13 . The younger athletes are racing towards a position in the World Juniors in January.

Results from the NorAm race can be found here.

