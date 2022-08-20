Running back Tristan Peddle is looking forward to more touches Saturday night. (Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)

Okanagan Sun look to remain perfect against Vancouver Island

Sun remain only undefeated team in British Columbia Football Conference

The Okanagan Sun are looking to add to their season’s legacy in a matchup of the B.C. Football Conference’s best offence vs. worst defence.

Coming into Saturday’s (Aug. 20) matchup against the Vancouver Island Raiders (1-3), the Sun are a perfect 3-0 after whopping the similarly-undefeated Westshore Rebels 65-29 in week four to take top spot in the conference.

The Raiders, however, are a different story – their only win so far was on the road vs. the Kamloops Broncos. It will be the second meeting of the year between Okanagan and Vancouver Island, with the Sun pouring on the points in a 50-19 victory in week one.

Despite the Sun having the most points-per-game in the league so far this season with 45, and the Raiders giving up the most points-per-game with 34.5, Sun Head Coach Travis Miller said that his team cannot slow down.

“Our body of work and our sacrifice we put in over the past 3 weeks resulted in our recent success. This can’t change, the energy and focus needs to be the same this Saturday against Vancouver Island. We have a big target on our back. Everyone will be gunning for us.”

Saturday’s kickoff is set for 7p.m. at the Apple Bowl, with broadcasts available on AM1150 and BCFCTV.com. Tickets can be found online through the Okanagan Sun website.

Admission is free for kids 12 and under.

READ MORE: Goal scoring runs in the family for new West Kelowna forward Duclair

READ MORE: Next round for city council on Kelowna Springs golf course

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaFootballOkanagan

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canada dominates in 6-0 win over Japan at Little League World Series

Just Posted

West Kelowna RCMP is investigating a fatal single-vehicle collision on Friday, Aug. 19.. (Contributed)
West Kelowna RCMP respond to fatal single-vehicle collision

Environment Canada is calling for a risk of thunderstorms in the Okanagan and Shuswap this weekend. (Image: Pixabay)
Heat warning, air quality statement ends as thunderstorms loom for Okanagan, Shuswap

Crews respond to the Cosens Creek wildfire burning in Kalamalka Lake Park, which broke out Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. (Coldstream Fire Department photo)
UPDATE: Wildfire east of Armstrong now 3 hectares; Kal Park fire being held

(Photo - @freelabellove/Instagram)
Parks Alive to feature band with Kelowna-based drummer