Okanagan teams strike double gold at BC Games

The Zone 2 boys with their gold medals Sunday at the BC Summer Games in Nanaimo. -Image: Contributed.

The Okanagan’s young, up-and-coming basketball talent proves it can run with the very best the province has to offer.

Both the Zone 2 boys and girls squads are returning home with gold medals from the B.C. Summer Games in Nanaimo.

In the girls’ championship game, the Thompson-Okanagan girls took care of Zone 3 (Fraser Valley) 41-20.

The Zone 2 girls are: Jorja Catt (Vernon), Elana Corrado (Kelowna), Kennedy Day (Kelowna), Jayda Deol (Kamloops), Stella LaGrange (Kelowna), Phoebe Molgat (Kelowna), Kalie Saari (Kamloops), Denae Skelton (West Kelowna), Tatum Wade (Kelowna) and Kaitlyn Budgen (Vernon).

The Okanagan boys were nothing short of dominant in capturing the BC Games gold medal.

In the championship final, Zone 2 subdued their Zone 5 (Vancouver Coastal) opponents 70-44.

RELATED: Team Okanagan send-off at Stuart Park

The Okanagan boys won all five of their games during the tournament, the tightest of all in the semifinal, a 49-38 victory over Fraser River.

Other wins for Zone 2 came over North West 86-25, Van. Coastal 78-45 and Vancouver Island-Central Coast 74-33.

The Zone 2 boys were led into battle by head coach Darren Semeniuk and assistant coach Sid Kopp.

“It truly was a team effort and each of the boys gave significant contributions throughout the weekend in unique ways,” assistant Sid Kopp said on behalf of the coaching staff. “They were all young men that as a community, we could be truly proud of. The BC Games were a fantastic experience that we will not forget soon.”

The Zone 2 boys team: Parker Fleming (Kelowna), Cole Koop (West Kelowna), Nathan Loo (Kelowna), Finn Rodwell (Salmon Arm), Jainoor Saini (Kelowna), Everett Schmuland (Kelowna), Brady Semeniuk (Kelowna), Athan Smith (Summerland), Drew Williams (West Kelowna) and Aiden Currie (Kelowna).

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.