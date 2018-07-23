The Zone 2 boys with their gold medals Sunday at the BC Summer Games in Nanaimo. -Image: Contributed.

Okanagan teams strike double gold at BC Games

Zone 2 boys and girls win respective basketball titles in Nanaimo.

The Okanagan’s young, up-and-coming basketball talent proves it can run with the very best the province has to offer.

Both the Zone 2 boys and girls squads are returning home with gold medals from the B.C. Summer Games in Nanaimo.

In the girls’ championship game, the Thompson-Okanagan girls took care of Zone 3 (Fraser Valley) 41-20.

The Zone 2 girls are: Jorja Catt (Vernon), Elana Corrado (Kelowna), Kennedy Day (Kelowna), Jayda Deol (Kamloops), Stella LaGrange (Kelowna), Phoebe Molgat (Kelowna), Kalie Saari (Kamloops), Denae Skelton (West Kelowna), Tatum Wade (Kelowna) and Kaitlyn Budgen (Vernon).

The Okanagan boys were nothing short of dominant in capturing the BC Games gold medal.

In the championship final, Zone 2 subdued their Zone 5 (Vancouver Coastal) opponents 70-44.

RELATED: Team Okanagan send-off at Stuart Park

The Okanagan boys won all five of their games during the tournament, the tightest of all in the semifinal, a 49-38 victory over Fraser River.

Other wins for Zone 2 came over North West 86-25, Van. Coastal 78-45 and Vancouver Island-Central Coast 74-33.

The Zone 2 boys were led into battle by head coach Darren Semeniuk and assistant coach Sid Kopp.

“It truly was a team effort and each of the boys gave significant contributions throughout the weekend in unique ways,” assistant Sid Kopp said on behalf of the coaching staff. “They were all young men that as a community, we could be truly proud of. The BC Games were a fantastic experience that we will not forget soon.”

The Zone 2 boys team: Parker Fleming (Kelowna), Cole Koop (West Kelowna), Nathan Loo (Kelowna), Finn Rodwell (Salmon Arm), Jainoor Saini (Kelowna), Everett Schmuland (Kelowna), Brady Semeniuk (Kelowna), Athan Smith (Summerland), Drew Williams (West Kelowna) and Aiden Currie (Kelowna).

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

The Zone 2 girls celebrate their gold medal win Sunday at the BC Summer Games in Nanaimo. -Image: Cary Mellon

Previous story
VIDEO: A look back at the 2018 BC Games

Just Posted

Blaze spotted near Postill Lake

Blaze spotted near Postill Lake in Kelowna

Okanagan Wildfires: Monday morning update on wildfires and evacuations

A Monday morning look at the major wildfires impacting the Okanagan and Similkameen.

Summerland lifts evacuation orders as wildfire conditions improve

One home still on evacuation order, more on evacuation alert

Tenors coming to Kelowna for the holidays

Tickets are available on July 27

Winery now open after wildfire

Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards had been closed for three days because of Mount Eneas wildfire

VIDEO: A look back at the 2018 BC Games

Video and photo montage of the summer games in the Cowichan Valley, July 19-22

Toronto shooting gunman identified by authorities as Faisal Hussain

Sunday’s shooting left two dead and 13 injured

Okanagan teams strike double gold at BC Games

Zone 2 boys and girls win respective basketball titles in Nanaimo.

Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard charged with sexual assault

The charges related to incidents in 2016

UPDATE: RCMP searching Penticton channel for ‘evidence’

RCMP divers are on scene at the Penticton channel, just past Green Avenue.

Small wildfire sparks south of Enderby

BC Wildfire Service estimates the blaze to be 0.01 hectares in size

Okanagan boys grab volleyball bronze at B.C. Games

Zone 2 defeats Zone 6 in two sets in third-place game Sunday in Nanaimo.

Man serving time for Mountie’s death sentenced to additional 18 months

Fenton already serving four years for death of RCMP Contstable Sarah Beckett

Ten-year-old girl, 18-year-old woman killed in Toronto shooting

A man went on a shooting spree in Toronto on Sunday

Most Read