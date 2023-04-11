Only ski hill still open in the Okanagan: SilverStar

The only ski resort still open in the Okanagan is right here in Vernon.

With 10 centimetres of snow overnight and 15 in 24 hours, SilverStar kicks off its extended week of operations with plenty of snow for riders.

“We’ve had such a great season of snow we’re staying open until April 16,” said Ian Jenkins, director of sales and marketing. “With some sun and warm weather now in the forecast, it’s going to be an incredible week of spring skiing and riding.

“We also have a Rail Jam, DJ and beer garden in the village this Saturday, and terrain park sessions on Sunday,” says Jenkins. “Come on up and join us for the last week of skiing in the Okanagan.”

The resort will be offering discounted lift tickets online all week for riders looking to get in some final laps for the season.

The closing date for the mountain is scheduled for Sunday. This season SilverStar has had more than 760 cm of snow and currently has a base of 244 cm.

Visit skisilverstar.com for details on lifts and operating hours.

