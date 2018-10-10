Rockets acquire over age defenceman

The Kelowna Rockets have acquired over-age defenceman Dalton Gally from the Medicine Hat Tigers in exchange for a 10th round pick in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft.

The Eagle River, Alaska native is a left shooting, 227 lbs, 6 feet 5inches tall D-man born Jan. 26, 1998.

In 135 career WHL games all with the Medicine Hat Tigers, Gally has scored three goals while adding 18 assists for a total of 21 points as well as 106 penalty minutes. The towering defenceman added three assists in six post season games as well.

“We had an opportunity to add another defenceman and with Zablocki out for at least 10 more days it was an opportunity to get a player in here and have a look at him,” said Rockets general manager Bruce Hamilton. “We currently have five right-handed defenceman and we needed to get a left handed guy in here to help out with some of the young players that are playing on their off-side. That’s the main reason why we’ve looked at this. He’s going to come in and we’re going to give him a chance to show us what he can do. He is a big, heavy guy that isn’t afraid to get involved physically which is something I think we need also.”

The Rockets sent a 10th round selection in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft to Medicine Hat in exchange for Gally.

