photo: Randy Feere / Medicine Hat Tigers

Rockets acquire over age defenceman

Dalton Gally from the Medicine Hat Tigers joins the Rockets

The Kelowna Rockets have acquired over-age defenceman Dalton Gally from the Medicine Hat Tigers in exchange for a 10th round pick in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft.

The Eagle River, Alaska native is a left shooting, 227 lbs, 6 feet 5inches tall D-man born Jan. 26, 1998.

In 135 career WHL games all with the Medicine Hat Tigers, Gally has scored three goals while adding 18 assists for a total of 21 points as well as 106 penalty minutes. The towering defenceman added three assists in six post season games as well.

RELATED: Kelowna Rockets fall in pecking order to Thunderbirds

“We had an opportunity to add another defenceman and with Zablocki out for at least 10 more days it was an opportunity to get a player in here and have a look at him,” said Rockets general manager Bruce Hamilton. “We currently have five right-handed defenceman and we needed to get a left handed guy in here to help out with some of the young players that are playing on their off-side. That’s the main reason why we’ve looked at this. He’s going to come in and we’re going to give him a chance to show us what he can do. He is a big, heavy guy that isn’t afraid to get involved physically which is something I think we need also.”

The Rockets sent a 10th round selection in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft to Medicine Hat in exchange for Gally.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. Lions face stiff test trying to hand Stampeders first home loss

Just Posted

Mini BreakOut West will be a day of family-fun music

The Kelowna music festival will take place Oct. 13

West Kelowna and Kelowna RCMP cram the cruiser

Over 4,000 pounds of non-perishable food was raised

Kelowna RCMP look to identify alleged break-in suspect

The alleged break-in occured Aug. 17

Rockets acquire over age defenceman

Dalton Gally from the Medicine Hat Tigers joins the Rockets

Scarecrows to decorate Rutland park

The 10th annual Uptown Rutland Scarecrow Competition takes place this Sunday

First Nation sues B.C., feds, owner of tug that spilled 100K litres of diesel

October 2016 spill in the Seaforth Channel along the central coast near Bella Bella, irreparably damaged their marine harvesting areas, group says.

B.C. couple capture horrific maternity photos inspired by Alien scene

Photoshoot at McNab’s Corn Maze goes viral around the world

OSO steps into contemporary light with Tanya Tagaq

Performances in Kelowna Oct. 13, Vernon Oct. 14

Oct. 11 marks International Day of the Girl

International Day of the Girl focuses on promoting girls’ empowerment and the fulfilment of their human rights

Marijuana legalization may go more smoothly than you think: Washington governor

Washington and Colorado became the first U.S. states to broadly legalize recreational pot

UPDATE: 3 men charged after B.C. police officer assaulted during traffic stop

The officers initiated a traffic stop on Robson Street, between Granville and Seymour Streets.

Missing Kamloops man murdered: RCMP

The disappearance of Troy Gold is now being investigated as a homicide

B.C. and Washington pledge to protect habitat for orcas, salmon

Premier John Horgan vows logging review for Manning Park zone

Plane search unveils unrelated plane crash site from 1987

A family finally has closure after a plane missing since 1987 was discovered in the Clearwater B.C.

Most Read