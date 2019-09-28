Rockets’ Nolan Foote #29 celebrates a shoot out goal against the Prince Albert Raiders on Jan. 19. Photo Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze

Rockets cruise to 5-1 vistory, conclude weekend against Vancouver Sunday

In Nolan Foote’s first home game of the season, the full roster was firing on all cylinders

The Kelowna Rockets got out to an early lead Saturday night and coasted to a 5-1 victory over the Everett Silvertips.

In Nolan Foote’s return to Prospera Place since returning from NHL camps, the Rockets had output from their veterans as well as their new and young players in the one-sided affair.

Coach Adam Foote said the team bounced back well from their loss to Kamloops Friday.

“Our players are probably going to gain some confidence,” said Foote. “That when we play the right way, good things are going to happen.”

READ MORE: Rockets start weekend with OT loss, return home Saturday

Four Kelowna players got their first goals of the season. Jake Lee opened the scoring for the Rockets in the first period, then Liam Kindree and Trevor Wong scored in the second with Sean Comrie coming in with Kelowna’s fifth in the dying minutes of the game. Import player Pavel Novak notched his first points of the season with two assists.

The Rockets also had critical points from the usual suspects: Kyle Topping had a goal, Leif Mattson had two assists, Foote ended the game with one assist and Kaedan Korczak notched two assists.

Kelowna concludes their three-game stretch Sunday against the Vancouver Giants.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Canada to play for gold at world indoor lacrosse championship in Langley

Just Posted

Rockets cruise to 5-1 vistory, conclude weekend against Vancouver Sunday

In Nolan Foote’s first home game of the season, the full roster was firing on all cylinders

Ex-Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper visits Kelowna as local race heat up

Harper visited with Conservative candidate Tracy Gray and spoke at the Level Up conference

Rockets start weekend with OT loss, return home Saturday

Kelowna drops Friday night’s game against the Blazers 3-2, host Everett tonight

Okanagan family displaced by house fire given donation to go toy shopping

House of Dwarfs Daycare and Vernon Teach and Learn have each chipped in $300 for new toys

Warriors fall in Penticton as early season struggles continue

Meanwhile, Penticton stays hot as the Vees remain undefeated on the season

Snowfall could top 40 centimetres this weekend in parts of B.C.

Environment Canada says that 15 to 20 centimetres of snow fell overnight near the Kootenay Pass

Reilly leads B.C. Lions to gritty 25-23 win over Alouettes

QB tosses for 309 yards as Leos keep faint playoff hopes alive

Fishermen at popular B.C. lake surprised to catch piranhas

Conservation officer service confirms two red-bellied piranhas caught in Nanaimo lake

She was Surrey’s first professional female firefighter and now she’s retiring

Nancy Innes, who was one of two women to be hired in 1992, retires as captain this week

B.C. photographer surprised to find church built in 1876 destroyed

Church in Quilchena was set ablaze in January, but will be rebuilt

May takes campaign detour to Saanich home riding

The campaign team shared cake, talked about climate change with local families

Ashcroft ranch to be a safe-haven for veterans, first responders with mental illness

The facility will hold a ceremonial launch on Saturday, Oct. 5 before offering services in 2020

A generation later, brutal murder of B.C. teen still resonates

Oct. 4 is 25th anniversary of brutal death of Pamela Cameron

Singh pledges funding for BC Ferries; Scheer talks energy in Alberta

Scheer, Singh campaign in Western Canada – their regions of relative strength

Most Read