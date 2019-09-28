Rockets cruise to 5-1 vistory, conclude weekend against Vancouver Sunday

In Nolan Foote’s first home game of the season, the full roster was firing on all cylinders

The Kelowna Rockets got out to an early lead Saturday night and coasted to a 5-1 victory over the Everett Silvertips.

In Nolan Foote’s return to Prospera Place since returning from NHL camps, the Rockets had output from their veterans as well as their new and young players in the one-sided affair.

Coach Adam Foote said the team bounced back well from their loss to Kamloops Friday.

“Our players are probably going to gain some confidence,” said Foote. “That when we play the right way, good things are going to happen.”

Four Kelowna players got their first goals of the season. Jake Lee opened the scoring for the Rockets in the first period, then Liam Kindree and Trevor Wong scored in the second with Sean Comrie coming in with Kelowna’s fifth in the dying minutes of the game. Import player Pavel Novak notched his first points of the season with two assists.

The Rockets also had critical points from the usual suspects: Kyle Topping had a goal, Leif Mattson had two assists, Foote ended the game with one assist and Kaedan Korczak notched two assists.

Kelowna concludes their three-game stretch Sunday against the Vancouver Giants.

